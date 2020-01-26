PDP wins Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency re-run in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Aliyu Datti-Yako as the winner of the re-run election for Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State.

The PDP candidate, Alhaji Aliyu Datti-Yako defeated his closest opponent of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulmuminu-Jibril-Kofa.

Jibril-Kofa was the core-sponsor and the main-supporter of the Yakubu Dogara’s 8th Assembly speakership aspiration that led to his emergence. Speaker Dogara appointed Jibrin-Kofa as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation.

Announcing the result on Sunday, the returning officer of Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Prof. Abdullahi Arabi said, Datti-Yako scored 48,601 against Jibril-Kofa who got 13,587 votes.

Arabi said that, “Aliyu Datti-Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

NAN also reports that Datti-Yako, was a Commissioner of Local Government during the former Governor and now Sen. Malam Ibrahim Shakarau.

Similarly, the APC candidate for the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency rerun election, and former Majority leader of the House of representatives, Alhaji Alhassan Ado-Doguwa was also declared winner of the election.

Declaring the result, the returning officer for the election, Prof. Auwalu Mansur-Bindawa said the APC candidate got 66, 667 votes, defeating the PDP candidate, Salisu Yushau who scored 6,323 votes. (NAN)