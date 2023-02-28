PDP wins Kaduna Central Senatorial seat

By Mohammed Tijjani

PDP’s Lawal Umar has won the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat in Kaduna State with 225, 066 votes.

Prof. Haruna Aminu, the Returning Officer for the distirict announced the result at the Magajin Gari Collation Center in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Aminu declared Umar winner of the election having defeated his closest contender, Malam Abdullahi Dattijo of the APC who scored 182, 035 votes.

Aminu also said Mohammed Sani of Labour Party, who came third scored 86, 510 votes and Ahmad Tijjani of New Nigeria People Party(NNPP), scored 24,395 votes.

“Lawal Adamu Umar, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,’’ the returning officer said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that Kaduna Central Senatorial district comprises Birnin Gawri, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Kajuru Local Government Areas. (NAN)