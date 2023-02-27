PDP wins Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency seat

By Martha Nyam

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dachung Bagos of PDP winner of Saturday’s election for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency seat in Platue.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Jonathan Dabak of the University of Jos, on Monday in Jos declared Bagos winner, having polled 95, 637 votes.

Dabak, announced that the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Alfred Ajang, came second with 36, 270 votes while the APC’s candidate, Gideon Dandareng, followed with 27,235 votes.

NAN report that the winner is the current Deputy Chairman, Plateau House Committee on Anti-corruption. (NAN)