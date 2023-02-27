PDP wins Jos South/Jos East Constituency of Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Rep. Dachung Bagos of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been re-elected to represent Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau.

INEC Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Jonathan Dabak, declared Bagos the winner of the election on Monday in Jos.

He said that the candidate polled 95, 637 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Alfred Ajang of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 36, 270 votes.

He said that Gideon Dandereng of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 27,235.

Similarly, Mr Isaac Kwallu of the PDP was declared winner of the Shendam/Qua’pan/Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau.

Prof. Stephen Mallo, the Returning Officer for the constituency polls, who declared the result on Monday in Shendam, said that Kwallu polled 74,645 votes to defeat his closest opponent, John Dafaan of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 43,467 votes. (NAN)