PDP wins Igabi Federal Constituency in Kaduna

By Aisha Gambo

Hussain Muhammad- Jallo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Feb. 25 elections for Igabi Federal Constituency, Kaduna state.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Umaru Musa who declared the result in Turunku, Igabi on Monday said Muhammad-Jallo polled 46,189 votes to defeat his closest rival Ibrahim Zayyad of the All Progressive Congress(APC)who got 41,331.

Musa added that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate Shuaibu Abubakar came third with 5,394 votes while Yahya Salisu of Labour Party(LP) scored 3,726 votes.

He noted that some polling units elections were cancelled due to over voting, violence, destruction of results sheets and refusal to use the BIVAS machine.

“Jallo Hussaini Muhammad of PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected”, he said.