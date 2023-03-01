PDP wins Hawul/Askira Uba Federal Constituency

By Hamza Suleiman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Midala Balami of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Federal Constituency seat in Hawul/Askira Uba and Marte in Borno.

Prof. Ali-Muhammed Alhamar, the Returning Officer for the constituency, declared the results on Tuesday at the INEC Collation Centre in Maiduguri.

Alhamar said that Balami secured 28,820 votes to beat his closest opponent, Tarfaya Asarya of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who got 25,383 votes, while Idrissa Muhammed of NNPP polled 392 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held nationwide in Nigeria on Feb. 25. (NAN)