By Joshua Oladipo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared PDP’s Olayiwola Olalekan winner of Ede South State Constituency seat in Osun.

INEC Returning Officer Muritala Monsuru declared Olalekan winner of the Saturday poll after collating the votes from all the wards.

Olalekan polled 14,468 votes to defeat his APC rival, Mr Raji Sijuade, who got 5,204 votes. (NAN)