PDP wins Bungudu west state assembly constituency

By Ibrahim Ahmad

INEC in Zamfara on Monday declared the candidate of PDP in Bungudu West State Assembly Constituency election, Bello Bashiru, as winner.

Announcing the result in Bungudu, the Returning Officer of the constituency, Dr Yahayya Alhasan, said the six registration areas had total registered votes of 101,375, while the accredited voters were 41,671.

Alhassan said the candidate of APC, Nasiru Bello, scored 14,351 and his opponent from the PDP, Bello Bashiru, got 25,678 votes.

According to him, the total valid votes stand as 40,434, rejected votes were 852, and the total votes cast remains 41,286.

Alhassan said Bello Bashiru of PDP, having met the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes, was declared as winner and returned elected. (NAN)