PDP wins Bida South Senatorial District seat in Niger

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Peter Ndalikali of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Bida South (Zone A) Senatorial District election.

Prof. Abubakar Muhammad-Bitagi, the Senatorial district’s Returning Officer, announced on Monday that Ndalikali secured the seat with 100,498 votes.

He said that Ndalikali defeated his closest opponent, Alhaji Muhammad Bima-Enagi of the All Progressives Party (PDP), who got 97,453 votes.

Muhammad-Bitagi said that Ndalikali was declared winner and returned elected in the Feb. 25 election having satisfied the requirement of the electoral law.

NAN reports that the Bida South Senatorial district comprises Bida, Lavun, Edati, Mokwa, Gbako, Katcha, Agaie and Lapai Local Government Areas. (NAN)