PDP wins all seats in Osun LG election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all 30 chairmanship and 332 councillorship seats in the local government election held on Saturday in Osun.

By Olajide Idowu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all 30 chairmanship and 332 councillorship seats in the local government election held on Saturday in Osun.

Mr Hashim Abioye, Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), announced the results on state-owned television, Osun Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), in Osogbo.

Abioye stated that 18 political parties participated in the election.

“I want to announce that the local council election, conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), has been successfully concluded.

“It was conducted in compliance with constitutional provisions, extant laws, regulations, and guidelines.

“The election was held to fill vacancies in 332 wards and 30 local government areas of Osun State,” Abioye added.

He said 18 political parties contested, and the results have been submitted to the commission.

According to him, from the available results, PDP candidates in all 332 wards emerged as winners.

“Their names are listed in the schedule to this text. As Chief Returning Officer, I hereby declare each one duly elected chairmen and councillors of their respective areas.

“The results are available for anyone interested in certified true copies.

“For the 30 local government areas of Osun State, PDP candidates won all the seats,” he said.

Abioye apologised to the media for the commission’s failure to provide accreditation tags for election coverage.

He alleged that security agencies sealed the commission’s office, where the materials were kept.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had earlier announced its withdrawal from the election.

The withdrawal was contained in a letter dated Feb. 17, signed by APC State Secretary, Alao Kamoru, and addressed to the Secretary of OSSIEC.

A copy of the letter obtained by NAN stated that APC would not participate, citing the Feb. 10 Court of Appeal ruling in Akure reinstating its sacked officials. (NAN)