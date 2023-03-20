PDP wins 7 Assembly seats out of 11 in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

INEC in Bayelsa has declared seven PDP candidates as winners out of the 11 constituencies so far announced in the just concluded State House of Assembly elections in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC announced 11 out of the 24 seats in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer for Nembe Constituency 2, Dr John Chika, declared Douglas Samson of APC as the winner of the just concluded poll in the constituency.

He said that Samson polled 1,367 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr West Alalibo of the PDP.

The Returning Officer for Nembe Constituency 1, Prof. Okechukwu Okeke, declared George Braah-Okigbanyo of APGA, as the winner of the House of Assembly poll.

He said Braah-Okigbanyo polled 2,928 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ben Ololo of the PDP.

The Returning Officer for Brass Constituency 3, Prof. Apuega Arikawei, declared Abraham Ingobere of the PDP as the winner of the poll.

He said Ingobere polled 5,973 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yousuo Oberiakuma of APC.

Also, the Returning Officer for Yenagoa Constituency 3, Dr. James Onukwu, declared Teddy Tombara of PDP as winner

He said that Tombara polled 4,206 votes to clinch the seat.

The Returning Officer for Sagbama constituency 1, Dr. James Onukwu, declared Godbless Oyinke of the PDP as the winner.

He said Oyinke, polled 9,633 votes to defeat others.

The Returning Officer for Sagbama Constituency 2, Dr. Jeremiah Samuel, declared Bernard Kenebai of the PDP, as the winner.

He said Kenebai, polled 5,780 votes to lead other contestants.

The Returning Officer for Yenagoa Constituency 1, Prof. Okechukwu Okeke, declared Amakoromo Waikumo of APGA as the winner.

He said Waikumo, polled 4,971 votes to defeat his closest rival, of the PDP who scored 4,593 votes.

The Returning Officer for Ekeremor Constituency 1, Prof. Joy Okeke, declared Porri Tari of PDP as duly elected.

He said Tari polled 4,216 votes to defeat his closest rival of the APC, who scored 1,562 votes.

Also the Returning Officer for Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 1, Dr. Robert Ene, declared Werinipre Pamoh of the PDP as the winner.

He said Pamoh polled 7,536 votes to defeat his closest rival of APGA who scored 1,474 votes.

The Returning Officer for Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 2, Dr. Lasisi Raimi, declared Wisdom Fafi of the PDP as the winner.

He said Fafi polled 6,708 votes to defeat his closest rival Mr Isowo Priebi, APC, who scored 3,362 votes.

Returning Officer for Brass Constituency 2, Prof. Hudron Kari, declared Omubo Timinyo of APC as the winner.

He said Timinyo polled 3,175 votes ahead of Mr Adigio Inangaebite of PDP, who had 1,342 votes. (NAN)