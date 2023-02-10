PDP will rescue Nigeria from economic woes – Ajia

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Asa/Ilorin-West Federal constituency of Kwara, says the party will rescue the nation from economic woes.

Ajia made the assertion on Friday in Ilorin on the sidelines of distribution of items worth millions of Naira for empowerment of youths from Magajin Geri constituency for them to be self reliant.

He explained that the gesture was part of his commitment towards youth empowerment and development.

Ajia, a philanthropist and founder of Muhammed Ajia Ibrahim (MAI) Foundation, disclosed that the same worth of empowerment had earlier been extended to PDP Youth Constituency in Asa and Ilorin-West Local Government Areas as well as Magajingari constituencies.

“This is an indication that we have passion and to show that we share the pains Nigerians are going through at this moment.

“We are talking about Naira redesign, it is suppose to be a good policy, of security benefits, but because the government in power have no idea, they have no capacity to manage anything today, it has turn to woe for the entire Nigerians.

“Look at the sufferings, Nigerians are going through, people here today have no one Naira in their pocket, they have money in their account but can not withdraw it. They can’t travel.

“I am urging Nigerians that it is time for us to rescue our country and the only party that can do it is PDP,” he said.

Ajia called for unity in the country, adding that it is not just about complaining but coming out enmass for the upcoming general elections to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of PDP and other PDP flagbearers.

“We must vote for our Central candidate, in person of Bolaji Abdullahi, and of course all the PDP candidates because that is the only way we can rescue Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items distributed are freezers, sewing machines, pumping machines, generators and cash. (NAN)