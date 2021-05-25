Mr Chris Hassan, Plateau Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed optimism that the party will make impact at the Oct. 9, local government councils poll in the state.

Hassan disclosed this on Tuesday at a zonal sensitisation rally of the party in Shendam.

The chairman assured members that PDP was ready and would totally participate in the election from councillorship to chairmanship.

“As leaders, we are here to put our heads together to give a direction and focus.

“However, we will not tolerate any form of injustice from the umpire, the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), because we will defend every process.

“We will not condone a situation where election will be ongoing and someone will sit in the warm embrace of his office in Jos and announce the results.

“Such action kills the growth of democracy, which creates voter apathy and we will not accept it,” he said.

He appealed to party faithful to bury their differences and forgive one another for the progress of the party.

“It is time to team up, work hard, and ensure the victory of PDP across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state,” he said.

Hassan advised PDP supporters not to engage in anti-party activities, stressing that individuals caught indulging in such act would be shown the way out.

The chairman promised to uphold democratic rules that would ensure that all members were carried along during the local councils election.

Mr Simon Domle, Plateau South Zonal Chairman of PDP, commended the leadership for the event.

Domle advised party leaders in the zone to freely express themselves on issues that would strengthen the party.(NAN)

