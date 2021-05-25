PDP will make great impact in Plateau LG poll- Chairman

May 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Mr Chris Hassan, Plateau Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed optimism that party will make impact at Oct. 9, local government councils poll in state.

Hassan disclosed this on Tuesday at a zonal sensitisation rally of party in Shendam.

chairman assured members that PDP was ready and would totally participate in election from councillorship to chairmanship.

“As leaders, we are here to put our heads together to give a direction and focus.

“However, we will not tolerate any form of injustice from the umpire, the Plateau State Independent Electoral (PLASIEC), because we will defend every .

“We will not condone a situation where election will be ongoing and someone will sit in the warm embrace of his office in and announce the results.

“Such action kills the growth of democracy, which creates voter apathy and we will not accept it,” he said.

He appealed to party faithful to bury their differences and forgive one another for the progress of the party.

“It is to team up, work hard, and ensure the victory of PDP across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state,” he said.

Hassan advised PDP supporters not to engage in anti-party activities, stressing that individuals caught indulging in such act would be shown the way out.

The chairman to uphold democratic rules that would ensure that all members were carried along during the local councils election.

Mr Simon Domle, Plateau South Zonal Chairman of PDP, commended the leadership for the event.

Domle advised party leaders in the zone to freely express themselves on issues that would strengthen the party.(NAN)

