PDP: We didn’t notice any parallel ward congress in Oyo — Shaibu

Mr Phillip Shaibu, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress Committee in Oyo State, says the committee did not notice any parallel congress in all the wards in the state.

Shaibu, who is the deputy governor of Edo, made the remarks in Ibadan on Saturday while speaking with newsmen on the exercise.

“So far, so good, all the talks of having parallel election have not been noticed and what is important today is that the process has been peaceful.

“No report of any violence anywhere and that is one thing we have been afraid of since yesterday,” he said.

Speaking on the current crisis rocking the state chapter of the party, the Edo deputy governor said that the party would settle all internal issues among its members amicably.

He said the committee was in the state to do the right thing and to conduct a free, fair and credible congress.

Meanwhile, Gov. Seyi Makinde has called on aggrieved members of the PDP in Oyo State to give room for resolution, saying the unity of the party was important.

Makinde made the call at his ward (Ward 11), Ibadan North East Local Government, during the conduct of the congress.

He tasked members of the party to stay united, adding that the time has come for the aggrieved members to bring their grievances to the table for amicable resolution.

“For the PDP members in Oyo State, I want to ask them to stay unified because we can do quite a lot in unity.

“And for some who are angry or aggrieved, let them bring their issues to the table, we will address them.

“So, we are not ruling out making overtures to them and getting them also to be a part of this process.

“Politics is about conflict and resolution of conflict within interaction of people,” he stated.

The governor maintained that the PDP has come to stay in the state, adding that the party will soon take power at the federal level.

He noted that the congress was peaceful, adding; “everywhere in the state, the people are excited because they are getting dividends of democracy.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...