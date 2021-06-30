PDP warns illegal LG executives in Niger

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will take action against those behind the “illegal inauguration” of the party local government chairmen in Niger.

The NWC gave the warning in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan also cautioned those illegally parading themselves as PDP local government chairmen in some councils in Niger to retrace their steps and desist from such activities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC declares the purported inauguration, which allegedly took place at the State Secretariat on Friday, June 25 of some individuals as PDP local government chairmen in Niger state, as illegal, null and of no effect, as it does not have the approval of the NWC.

“The NWC vehemently condemns the activities of those behind this illegal activity.

“The NWC cautions that, it will not in any way, tolerate such illicit and condemnable actions by persons who have no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the Party in the state.”

He directed all PDP members in Niger to distance themselves from such persons, saying their activities are without the consent of the party.

He advised all leaders, stakeholders, members of PDP in Niger state and the nation at large to note that the affairs of the state chapter of the PDP was still vested on the North Central Zonal Working Committee.

“Furthermore, the NWC cautions such individuals to henceforth desist from actions that undermine the authority of the North Central Zonal Working Committee, the NWC as well as the constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC is in the final stages of its liaison with the National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee to resolve all the issues in line with the Constitution of the PDP.

“The PDP family in Niger State is advised to await further instructions from the NWC.”(NAN)

