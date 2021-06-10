PDP urges Ondo govt to shelve N2bn governor’s lodge

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) advised the Ondo State government  to shelve its plans to build a new governor’s lodge at the cost N2 billion in the interest the state.

Mr Fatai Adams, the state PDP said he spoke with newsmen at the state party secretariat in Akure on Thursday.

Adams expressed concern over mass resignation doctors in the state due to poor remuneration.

“We are seriously alarmed by the unfortunate resignation over 109 doctors from the state public service over the inability the government to pay their due salaries and hazard allowances as at due.

“I’m sure you will all recall that Ondo State was the destination for medical tourism in the South because of the first class service found here under the PDP .

“According to the Nigerian Medical Association records, no medical house officer employed by the state government since 2019, a situation that is responsible for the poor services rendered in the hospitals.

“The present a backlog of unpaid salaries of workers, it is proposing to build a N2 billion new governor’s lodge in Akure. is not only ridiculous but the surest evidence that the government completely lost direction,” he said.

Adams added” “Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Oluwarotimi Akeredeolu’s predecessor built a very befitting governor’s Lodge in 2013, a few years before Akeredolu assumed the reins of government.

“To spend N2 billion of tax payers money on another lodge at time is the height of callousness and wastefulness,” he said.(NAN)

