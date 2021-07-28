PDP urges Nigerians to embrace its membership e-registration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to embrace in its online membership registration scheduled to begin in August.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan made the appeal during a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to visit www.iampdp.com for the online registration at the comfort of their homes.

He also expressed delight over requests from Nigerians and the interests they were already showing for the online registration.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to come to PDP and own the process.

The PDP spokesman also commended Nigerians on the way they embraced the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) online ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

He said “PDP is happy to hear the INEC saying no fewer than one million Nigerians have completed their online pre-registration.”

Ologbondiyan said the way Nigerians embraced the CVR showed they were dissatisfied with governance in the country and ready for 2023.

He urged Nigerians of voting age and those yet to register for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to continue with the CVR.

He said “We appeal to those who are educated, especially members of the PDP to encourage others to participate in the ongoing CVR.”

Ologbondiyan also urged Nigerians to register to enable them to vote, pointing out that people should know it is their rights to vote.

Asked how PDP would conduct its e-registration with the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) recent comment on Nigeria network covered , Ologbondiyan said as far as PDP was concerned, every part of Nigeria had network coverage.

“From the information we have received from all our members across the 36 states and across the 774 local governments area off the country, there is no where that we have received a report that they cannot carry out online registration.

“Even INEC has come out to say that they have no problems with online registration.

“We are happy that INEC has come out to reveal that not less than one million Nigerians have so far participated in the continuous voter registration exercise of the commission,” he said.

On inquiry over the role of the National Assembly members on electronic transmission of election results, he said the party would meet its members in the national assembly to review their participation.

He said “The PDP is calling a meeting between the party and caucus in the national assembly to review the participation of members in the legislative activity of the national assembly as it concerns the voting on transmission of results.” (NAN)

