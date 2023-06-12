PDP urges Nigerians to disregard purported list of NASS minority leadership

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to disregard purported list of designated lawmakers for the minority leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly.



The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Monday.



“The PDP’s attention has been drawn to rumours and reports making the rounds, purporting that certain individuals hav been designated for minority leadership positions ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.



“Such rumours and reports does not represent the true position of affairs in PDP and among our National Assembly members-elect.



“For clarity, the PDP is on the same page with our lawmakers-elect in focusing, for now, on maximizing our numerical strength with other opposition Parties to determine the emergence of the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13 and will not allow any distractions at this moment.



“The interest of the PDP is to ensure that whoever emerges as the Speaker of the House of Representatives must be a person with long standing relevant managerial and legislative experience.

“He must have a leadership capacity and past legislative achievements as a member of the House of Representatives,” Ologunagba said.



He said that at the right time, the PDP together with its members in the National Assembly would speak with one voice on issues with regard to other leadership positions in the federal legislature.(NAN)

