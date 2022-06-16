PDP urges Nigerians to disregard misrepresenting report on VP candidate

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to disregard reports in some section of the media, purporting that it had dismissed the reported emergence of Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers as its Vice-Presidential Candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Wednesday night, described the report as mischievous and misleading.

The party said that the misleading reports quoted Ologunagba as stating such while addressing some journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

It stated that for the avoidance of doubt, Ologunagba did not at any time address journalists on the said subject matter as quoted in the misinforming reports.

“To set the records straight, the National Publicity Secretary was a guest on Arise TV Morning Show on Wednesday morning, where he answered questions on PDP’s preparedness for the 2023 general elections as well as June 18, 2022 Ekiti Governorship election

“In the course of the interview, the presenters requested some clarifications on reports in the media that the PDP had concluded its processes on its vice-presidential candidate.

“In response the national publicity secretary stated that the PDP is a party of process and that consultations and discussions were still ongoing in the selection process.”

The PDP said it was therefore mischievous to claim that the Ologunagba made any reference to Wike.

It added that clearly, such distorting claim in a section of the media was the design of mischief makers who were bent on destabilising PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“If anything, our party reiterates its confidence in Wikes’s outstanding ability and commitment to the ideals and values of the PDP.

“His records of achievement as a Local government area chairman, Chief of Staff to the Rivers governor, minister of state for education, currently governor of Rivers and the first runner-up in the PDP presidential primary election, stand him out as possessing requisite qualities, qualifications, capacity and wide acceptability for the position of the vice-presidential candidate of our party.

“The various positions creditably held by Wike distinguished him as an excellent team player in public governance.

“In fact, governor Wike’s energy, brilliance, commitment and passion were acknowledged by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party and he is adjudged as the foremost candidate in consideration for the position of the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.”

It added that while the PDP noted the interest of the media and public in the party’s choice of vice-presidential candidate, it was imperative to state that as an organic party, all PDP processes would be followed through in strict adherence to its procedures before any official announcements.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to disregard the mischievous reports aimed at undermining our party’s unity at this critical time. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

