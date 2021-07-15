PDP urges NASS support for electronic transmission of election results  

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday urged federal lawmakers to vote for electronic transmission of results.

PDP made the appeal in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan urged members of the National Assembly to shun partisanship and vote in the national interest on section 50 (2) of the Electoral Act amendment bill.

The section dwells on electronic transmission of results in the country.

He alleged that certain interests were plotting a rejection of electronic transfer of results on the floors of both chambers of the National Assembly on Thursday.

“The PDP asserts that it behooves on every Nigerian, particularly the federal lawmakers, to work on the improvement of our electoral processes in order to engender free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

“The party insists that there is no part of Nigeria or any local government headquarters that communication network does not exist and function, to warrant the exclusion of electronic transmission of election results from the law.

“It is imperative to add that with the technology proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), even where the network is slow, it does not stop the transmission process from arriving at the collation Centre.”

Ologbondiyan urged the lawmakers not to allow themselves to be swayed by any one or any interest bent on manipulating the conducting of election in the country.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to stand for a true electorate process that would ensure appropriate delivery of democratic dividends.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...