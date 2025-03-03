PDP urges Muslim to use Ramadan to promote national cohesion

The Acting National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagum, has called on Muslim to use fasting period to promote political unity and national cohesion

By Habibu Harisu



Damagun made the call in his 2025 Ramadan message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Sokoto.

In a statement through

his Senior S

pecial Assistant on Media and Communications, Malam Yusuf Dingyadi, Damagun urged Muslim to dedicate themselves to supplications for the peace, progress and development of Nigeria.

He stressed that Nigeria needs political stability and unity, especially with the current security challenges bedeviling the country, saying, “this is becoming a source of concern to our survival as a nation.”

Damagun urged wealthy Nigerians to extend hands of fellowship and affection far beyond their immediate families to enable other less-privileged persons benefit.

He further enjoined Muslim to emulate the lifestyle of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), who emphasised the importance of generosity, especially during the month of Ramadan. (NAN)