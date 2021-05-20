PDP urges members to remain united in spite of Ayade’s defection

The Peoples (PDP) has urged its members in united following Gov. Ben Ayade’s the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDD said this statement its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan urged the members ensure that all structures of the party in the state remained intact.

“The PDP wishes Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his endeavours,” he said.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ayade, on Thursday defected from the PDP the APC.

He said his was to align the state with the ruling party at the centre for prosperous growth and development and to also join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in building the nation.(NAN)

