PDP urges Labour, Cross River Government to settle rift

The Cross River chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged organised labour and the state government to sheathe their swords in the ongoing industrial dispute in the interest of the masses.

The party said this on Thursday in a release signed by the Publicity Secretary, Mr Mike Ojisi, after its Executive Committee meeting in Calabar.

The party, however, said it identified with the struggle for a better welfare and renumeration for workers at all levels of governance.

“We feel sincerely concerned that workers, who are the true drivers of government policies and Programmes, are not treated fairly.

“We are also worried of the seeming reluctance by the state government in implementing the promotion of both the state and local government workers.

“(We are also worried of) non-remittance of deductions from workers’ salaries, non-implementation of the full minimum wage to both state and local government workers among others,” Ojisi said.

PDP, however, stressed the need for true and genuine dialogue by both parties in the interest of the masses of the state.

The party said it criticised “in strong terms the ill treatment meted out to workers in the state.

“We call on labour leaders to also consider the plight of innocent masses that have been forced to remain at home due to the ongoing strike.”

It enjoined labour leadership and officials of the state government to explore alternative avenues for a speedy resolution of the crisis to avert further economic woes to the state.

It could be recalled that the organised labour in the state directed its members to stay at home since last Monday to press home its demand for better conditions of service. (NAN)

