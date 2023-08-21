PDP urges Gov. Lawal to stop imposition of chairman on Birnin-Magaji council

By Ishaq Zaki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Birnin-Magaji Local Government in Zamfara has called on Gov. Dauda Lawal to stop the imposition of a chairman on the council from a particular ward.

Sulaiman Muhammad, the PDP Chairman in the council and the Financial Secretary, Alhaji Sani Ibrahim-Alti made the call at a news conference in Gusau on Monday.

Muhammad said the appointment of a caretaker committee chairman should not always come from Birnin-Magaji Ward because the trend could cause disunity at the ward level.

“The position of the PDP leaders is that the caretaker committee chairman should be chosen from the remaining nine political wards beside Birnin-Magaji Ward.

“We want to ensure inclusiveness and avoid political marginalization. We want to promote unity, peace and progress in our great party,” Muhammad said.

Ibrahim-Alti said that PDP leaders and stakeholders from the area would not be satisfied should a chairman be appointed from Birin-Magaji Ward.

According to Ibrahim-Alti, some politicians want to impose a new Caretaker Committee Chairman for Birnin-Magaji Local Government.

“The local government party leadership has just finished a meeting with the 10 PDP ward chairmen.

“Our position is that the council’s caretaker committee chairman should be given or chosen from the remaining nine political wards beside Birnin-Magaji ward.” (NAN)

