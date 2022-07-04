PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate

Mrs Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, a former broadcaster with Channels TV, was on Monday unveiled as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Governorship candidate in Cross River.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the broadcaster who is to deputise Senator Sandy Onor, was unveiled at the State party’s secretariat in Calabar.

Her unveiling has put to rest weeks of internal squabbling that had threatened the unity of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governorship candidate, Onor, who unveiled her before the party’s faithful, said the decision to pick Ambrose-Amawhe followed painstaking consultations with all stakeholders of the party in the State.

He described the decision to pick her as a “double-barrel proposition” considering her youthfulness and gender.

“In taking the decision, there was no segment of the party that was not reached; men, women, youths and leaders.

“We came to the conclusion that there is need to brighten our chance and to also strengthen our ticket. If you are a politician, you will know that you can’t mobilise without women.

“Since the time of Cecilia Ekpeyong as deputy governor here, we have not carried the women along again. So, we came to conclusion that we need to carry our women along again.

“To simply put it, all the men are adequately qualified but we thought that we shouldn’t be selfish. Women can’t just be chair leaders all the time; they need to be given a pride of place.

“We need a double-barrel proposition, a woman that can appeal to the youths, a mother, visionary and a deep intellect that will be determined to work to change Cross River for good.

“We found all these qualities in Ambrose-Amawhe. She has momentum, vision and character. She is a woman of double-barrel proposition,” Onor stated.

In her acceptance speech, Ambrose-Amawhe, the former broadcaster, described her nomination as victory for the women.

She pledged to go on the journey with her principal to rescue the State from lack of governance.

She urged the women to be resilient and never give up on their dreams. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

