Thursday, January 4, 2024
PDP unperturbed by defection to APC in Benue

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Benue Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is unperturbed by the defection of its officials to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, said this in a statement in Makurdi.


‘’PDP notes the departure to the APC of two of its officials, namely Mr Yandev Amaabai, a National Ex-officio and Mr Mbakorlumun Chia, the state Vice-Chairman for Benue North-West Senatorial District.


“Both officials have been listed to be received into the ruling APC at a ceremony slated for Jan. 4 and the party wishes them well in their continuing political voyage,” Iortyom said.


He said that PDP understood that migration of politicians from the opposition to the ruling party had become a common feature in Nigeria’s politics.(NAN)

