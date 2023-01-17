PDP: Traditional ruler commends JUTH on accident victims’ treatment

ByMartha Agas

The paramount ruler of Mwaghavul in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, Da John Hirse, has expressed satisfaction on the care and medical treatment for the victims of accident that involved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area.

The traditional ruler made the commendation when he visited the victims of the accident at the emergency unit of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) on Tuesday.

He recalled that the members had the accident while returning to Mangu from the PDP’s central zone campaign inauguration in Pankshin on Saturday.

He noted that he led a delegation of Mangu Local Government stakeholders to visit the victims and sympathise with them.

“The chairman of the Mangu Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs sympathise with the victims, and express satisfaction on the care and treatment administered to them in the hospital,” he said.

He prayed for quick recovery of the victims and prayed against any reccurrence of such accidents.

He also thanked the management of JUTH for its professionalism in the treatment of the victims.

“We thank the management of JUTH for showing commitment to these victims because from what we have seen, they will soon be discharged,” he said.

He called for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming elections, urging youths to shun being used by politicians to cause violence during the period.

Speaking, the Chief Medical Director of JUTH, Dr Pokop Bupwatda, informed the delegation that no mortality was recorded on the 28 victims brought to the hospital.

Represented by the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Njem Miner, Bupwatda said that the victims were responding to treatment well and would soon be discharged.

“Most of them are doing very well apart from one or two who have serious injuries.

“We have discharged some of them and some are still receiving treatment.

“Hopefully, a couple of them will be discharged any moment,” he said.(NAN)