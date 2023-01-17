PDP to suspend campaign in Imo over attack on candidate’s home 

By Femi Ogunshola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, says it will suspend its campaign over attack on the home of Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Ray Emeana, the party’s State Secretary in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the campaign would be suspended for one week, adding that the party had also resolved to stage a protest over the attack of the candidate’s hometown in Akokwa, Imo.

He alledged that on Jan. 14, motorcades conveying gunmen, arsonists stormed the residence of Ugochinyere where four persons were allegedly killed including his Uncle.

Ugochinyere is also the Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP.

Emeana said that for the one week mourning, the party’s flags would fly at half mast, while enjoining all party faithful to wear black armbands.

He said protest against the killing would take place on Jan 18 at 10a.m, while calling on candidates to come with 10 leaders from each Local Government Area.(NAN)