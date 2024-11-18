PDP to review Ondo governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will be having a more detailed review of the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State and its outcome.

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologunagba said that the party would take appropriate action in the defence of the country’s democracy.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP will be having a more detailed review of the election and its outcome and take appropriate action in the defence of our democracy,” he said

In the interim, Ologunagba dismissed the election as the worst conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said that the election in Ondo State fell short of all expectations and requirements of a free, fair and credible election.

According to him, Nigeria just witnessed the height of electoral swindling, deceit, and manipulation by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This election witnessed widespread election merchandising, monetisation and barefaced vote buying by the APC and its apparatus in government to suppress the genuine aspiration of the people,” he said.

Ologunagba called the attention of Nigerians and the international community to what, he claimed, was witnessed in the election.

“We demand that serious action be taken to stem such; if Nigeria’s democracy must survive, he said. (NAN)