PDP to review cases of indiscipline, anti-party activities

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to constitute a committee to review cases of indiscipline and suspected anti-party activities by its members.



The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.



Ologunagba said that the decision was taken at the 571st meeting of the NWC on Tuesday in Abuja.



“This is in furtherance of on-going efforts by the National Leadership of our party to instill discipline as well as to achieve a comprehensive reconciliation in the party.



“This resolution of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under Section 29 (2) (a) and (b) and Section 31 (2) (c), (d) and (i) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“Accordingly, the NWC hereby directs that no organ of the party at any level shall henceforth commence any disciplinary action against any member of the party without due consideration and regard to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” he said.



Ologunagba said that the NWC charged all PDP members to remain focused on the ideals of the party as a democratic organisation guided by its rules, regulations and Constitution.

He said this was important as the members collectively made progress toward lasting reconciliation, discipline and unity in the party.(NAN)