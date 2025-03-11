PDP to inaugurate South-South caretaker committee on March 13

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set March 13 for the inauguration of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee.

National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the announcement in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said the inauguration would take place at 11 a.m. at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

“The event will be held in accordance with the powers vested in the NWC under the amended 2017 PDP Constitution.

“The committee, chaired by Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, assumed office on March 10 following the expiration of the South-South Zonal Executive’s tenure on March 9.

“The caretaker committee will oversee the affairs of the party in the zone until a new Zonal Executive is elected,’’ he said.

Ologunagba urged all PDP leaders, stakeholders, and members in the South-South Zone to remain united and focused, working together for the party’s and the nation’s interests.(www.nanews.ng)