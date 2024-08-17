PDP to inaugurate reconciliation, disciplinary committees Aug. 21

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is to inaugurate two committees – one for reconciliation and another for discipline – on August 21, its Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said on Friday in Abuja.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The 25-member reconciliation committee is chaired by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Governor of Osun, while Sen. Ibrahim Dankwambo, former governor of Gombe State. is Secretary.

According to the statement, the 26-man disciplinary committee has Chief Tom Ikimi as chairman and Eyitayo Jegede as Secretary

Other members include Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Chief Olabode George, Margaret Icheen, Dr Sam Egwu and Alhaji Abubakar Baraje.(NAN)