PDP to hold Osun stakeholders meeting on Jan. 19

January 11, 2022 Favour Lashem



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Democratic Party (PDP) says it plans hold an Osun critical stakeholders meeting on Jan.19, prepare ground July 16 state governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a by its National Organising Secretary, Mr Umar Bature in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bature explained the meeting would enable the NWC and the stakeholder in the state further deliberate on issues ahead of the election.

He said the attendance the meeting would be strictly by invitation, saying it would hold the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja 11a.m. prompt.

Bature said the NWC also commended members of the party in the state for their steadfastness as the party marched towards victory in the governorship election.(NAN)

