PDP to hold Osun stakeholders meeting on Jan. 19

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it plans to hold an Osun critical stakeholders meeting on Jan.19, to prepare ground for the July 16 state governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Mr Umar Bature in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bature explained the meeting would enable the NWC and the stakeholder in the state to further deliberate on issues ahead of the election.

He said that the attendance at the meeting would be strictly by invitation, saying it would hold at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 11a.m. prompt.

Bature said that the NWC also commended members of the party in the state for their steadfastness as the party marched towards victory in the governorship election.(NAN)

