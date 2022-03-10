PDP to hold caucus, NEC meetings Monday, Tuesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed its National Caucus meeting for Monday March 14, and its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for Tuesday, March 15.

The party which disclosed this in two separate statements by its National Secretary, Mr Samuel Anyanwu, in Abuja, said that the Caucus meeting would hold at Akwa Ibom State Governors’ Lodge at 8 p.m.

Anyanwu, who invited all members of the NEC to the 95th NEC meeting, said that the meeting will hold at the party’s National Headquarters.

He enjoined all members to be in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though the statements did not disclose the agenda for the meetings, the party is expected to discuss its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections among other issues. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

