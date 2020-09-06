PDP taunts Oshiomhole’s deputy, Odubu over botched ‘NDDC appointment’

Orbih accused the former deputy governor of sponsoring vile press criticism against Governor Godwin Obaseki, clarifying that the PDP candidate for the September 19, 2020 is not liable for his simmering ordeal.

According to Orbih, “I read in the papers a few days ago and I heard the former deputy governor of the state lamenting that he is not Chairman of NDDC because of the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

“He (Odubu) should go and find out what his problem is. For eight years, he worked with Adams Oshiomhole and we didn’t see his impact in that government.”

The Edo State PDP campaign council chair also lambasted the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly approving the location of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp from Abudu in Orhionmwon Local Government Area to Okada, headquarters of Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.