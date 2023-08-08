PDP tasks police on professionalism, ahead of Imo guber poll

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the police command in Imo to be professional, ahead of the Nov. 11 governorship election.



The party the gave advice in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Tuesday.



Ologunagba alleged that there were attempts to use the police to suppress Dr Jones Onyereri, the state deputy PDP governorship candidate for the Nov. 11 governorship in the state.



“PDP also condemns the unwarranted use of security personnel by the APC in Imo to harass and intimidate opposition figures.



“The latest being is scandalous attempt by the APC to use certain police operatives to arrest and put Onyereri out of circulation ahead of the election, “ he said.



Ologunagba said that since the emergence of Sen. Samuel Anyanwu and Onyereri as the state governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the PDP, Gov. Hope Uzodimma and the APC had been unsettled.



He said that they were unsettled by the popularity of the PDP candidates and were allegedly employing ways including the use of state’s instrument to harass PDP candidates.

He added that PDP was also aware of other clandestine plots to use compromised individuals in certain institutions of government to raise trump-up charges, spurious allegations, bogus claims and smear campaign against opposition figures in the state.



“The APC must know that Imo State is a traditional PDP State; that the people have seen through APC’s antics and are now, more than ever before willing, able and ready to resist the APC and take back their State on the platform of the PDP.



“The people of Imo are solidly behind our Candidates, Anyanwu and Onyereri being confident in their experience, competence, capacity, resourcefulness, love for the people and deep intellect to rescue, revamp and make Imo State safe and prosperous again,“ he said.



Ologunagba said that no amount of suppression, intimidation and harassment of the people of Imo would detract them from expressing their determination to vote for the PDP in the November election.(NAN)

