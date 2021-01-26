PDP tasks new service chiefs on security

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, advised the new service chiefs to brace up to the challenges of the nation.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja urged the service chiefs to note that their appointment at this time demanded a huge sense of commitment.

Ologbondiyan added that the appointment also demanded responsibility and determination to secure the nation and restore peace, order and national cohesiveness in Nigeria polity.

Ologbondiyan urged the new service chiefs to take urgent steps to restore professionalism and boost the morale of nation’s troops.

He also urged them to ensure the services did not fall into the indolence, corruption, recklessness, abuse of process and partisanship.

“The new commanders must note that Nigerians are looking up to them as professionals to remove terrorists, bandits and other outlaws ravaging our nation from our landscape,” he said.

Ologbondiyan, however, said that the PDP demanded an immediate inquest into the tenure of the last service chiefs to unravel the circumstances behind the security lapses.

“Our party insists that such must be the sure step toward sanitising the security architecture as well as lifting the morale of those in the front lines risking their lives for the security of our nation,” he said.

In his reaction, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chief Ralph Nwosu, expressed hope that the new appointments would boost the morale of security personnel.

Nwosu said that the President exercised his right to appoint or remove service chiefs.

“All the same, I believe that this will help the morale of our military personnel. Nigeria has superbly trained and schooled officers but politicians are causing disaffection in the system.

“This explains the woes in the country. I pray that the new team will be broadminded and mindful in the decisions that they make,”he said.

Nwosu urged Nigerians to work together to rescue the country.(NAN)