PDP tasks leaders on selfless service

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday called on Nigeria’s leaders at all levels to prioritise the wellbeing of citizens, especially at this critical time in the nation’s life.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, the party also urged the leaders to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration for soul-searching that would promote selflessness, honesty, transparency, justice and fairness.

The party congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, urging them to allow the lessons from Ramadan to guide their lives.

“Eid-el-Fitr offers us the divine pathway to re-dedicate to a life of love, forgiveness, abnegation, restraint, tolerance, temperance, unity, mutual understanding, peaceful co-existence, care and compassion for one another,” PDP said.

It added that it was important for Nigerians to have faith in God as well as obey His commands in all their dealings.

The party urged Nigerians not to allow hardship in the country to weaken their love and support for one another.

It said that Nigerians should be resolute in their pursuit of a better Nigeria.

It called on good-spirited Nigerians and organisations to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration to further extend hands of love to the less-privileged. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha