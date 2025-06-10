PDP tasks Edo govt to focus on good governance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has condemned the state government’s threat against Mr Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor over a Facebook post, urging it to focus on good governance instead.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

A statement by PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, on Tuesday in Benin , urged public office holders to accept criticisms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Samson Osagie had warned Ifaluyi-Isibor over a social media post.

NAN reports that the facebook post was deemed defamatory against Gov. Monday Okpebholo and the state commissioners.

The commissioner in a statement accused Ifaluyi-Isibor of criminal defamation and threatened legal action unless a public apology was issued within twenty-four hours.

He demanded a retraction on all social media platforms and a publication in at least one national newspaper.

Reacting, Aziegbemi noted that the statement by Osagie was an attempt to stifle dissent, suppress opposition, and intimidate citizens who criticised the Okpebholo-led administration.

“Osagie cannot lawfully silence Edo citizens or curtail their right to comment on government performance and leadership.

“Ifaluyi-Isibor simply stated the truth. His critique reflects the PDP’s position and exposes the failures of the current administration.

“Edo State is visibly dysfunctional. The governor’s frequent absence has caused widespread regression across key sectors like education, healthcare, economy, and security.

“Ogbeide’s statements reflect a citizen’s duty in a democracy to demand accountability. Edo government’s reaction is irrational and deeply undemocratic,” Aziegbemi said.

The PDP strongly condemned the attempt to silence opposition, using intimidation and threats against members and concerned citizens.

“Edo is part of a democratic nation. Governance cannot thrive on fear, gag orders, or the suppression of alternative views.

“Ironically, Osagie did not threaten legal action when he was publicly suspended over serious financial and administrative misconduct allegations,” Aziegbemi added.

According to Aziegbemi, rather than silencing critics, the Okpebholo-led administration should focus on fulfilling its responsibilities to the people of the state.NAN)(www.nannews.ng)