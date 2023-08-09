PDP tasks Alia to be transparency in awarding contracts

By Nicholas Dechi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue to be transparent in awarding contracts and spending government’s funds.

Mr Bemgba Iortyom, the state PDP Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement in Makurdi.



“PDP in Benue wishes to raise alarm that Alia has suspended constitutional rule in the state and is running the government as a dictator.

“We hereby emphasise the duty placed on all men of good conscience to rise up and resist with every lawful means this danger looming over the state.



“Yesterday Alia announced the award of contracts for the construction of 16 township roads in Makurdi the sum for which he did not disclose but which obviously runs into billions of naira, by current cost standards,” Iortyom said.

He added that the governor had earlier awarded contract for the renovation of the state Assembly Complex without disclosing the amount.

He stated that since his assumption of office on May 29 the governor had frozen all financial account of the state government in various banks. (NAN)

