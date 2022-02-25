PDP sweeps council polls in Enugu State

February 25, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Stanley Nwanosike

The  ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in won all the 17 and 260 councillorship seats in the local government elections held in the state Wednesday.

The party beat the 10 other political parties that contested in the council elections with wide margins.

Declaring the PDP candidates winners at the Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), the Returning Officer, Dr Mike Ajogwu, noted that they did exceptional well.

Ajogwu, who is also the of ENSIEC, presented -of-Returning to the chairmen-elect and said a similar exercise would held for the 260 councillors-elect at the commission’ headquarters Friday.

He commended the political parties that participated in the elections for their spirit of sportsmanship and the for turning out en-masse to vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) 

Tags: , , ,