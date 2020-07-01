PDP sweeps all LG councils election in Taraba

Share the news













The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC) on Wednesday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had won all the 16 local government councils in the just-concluded Local Government Elections in the state.

Declaring the results in Jalingo, Dr Philip Duwe, Chairman of the commission, disclosed that the ruling PDP had won the councilorship in 168 council wards in the state.

Duwe said that the election was peaceful and was held in compliance with best public hygiene protocols meant to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended the people of the state for coming out in good numbers to participate in the election.

The main opposition political party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had earlier announced that it would boycott the elections in protest against what it called ‘bias by the umpire.’

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr Joseph Kunini, has, meanwhile, congratulated all candidates of the PDP on their victory at the polls.

Kunini, who spoke in an interview with newsmen, said that the landslide victory enjoyed by the party was a testament that the people were comfortable with the party’s two-decade rule and especially the ‘rescue agenda’ of Gov. Darius Ishaku.

He urged the newly-elected officials to take their mandate seriously and work hard to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

Also, Sen. Shuaibu Lau, representing Taraba North in the National Assembly, congratulated the PDP for it’s good performance at the elections which held on Tuesday.

Lau, who is a PDP senator, told newsmen in Jalingo that the party would continue to give sound leadership in the state.

He appealed to the winners to be magnanimous in their victory.

He also urged the losers to accept defeat in good faith and join hands with the winners to build the state.

NAN reports that a total of 17 political parties participated in the elections.(NAN)

