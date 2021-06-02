The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suspended the chairman of its Edo chapter, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, for alleged misconduct.

This is contained in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Chris Nehikhare on Wednesday in Benin.

Nehikhare said the suspension was based on the decision of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party.

“The SWC suspended the chairman for gross misconduct by brewing unnecessary tension and disunity among party members in the state.

“The suspension was ratified by two third members of the SWC members at the meeting on Tuesday in Benin.

“The SWC resolved in a motion that Aziegbemi, should step aside until the determination of the allegations against him,” he said.

Nehikhare added: “Among the allegations, Aziegbemi was accused of gross misconduct by brewing unnecessary tension and disunity among party members in the state in a manner akin to bringing the party into disrepute.

“This decision, hard as it is, is designed to bring sanity back to our party.

“It would be like ignoring the elephant in the room if we ignore this macabre dance as Edo people have watched in utter amazement and disappointment how Aziegbemi has been roped and entangled by his actions and unfortunately too, his inactions in the management of the affairs of the party.

“We are a disciplined party and pride ourselves as organised and focused on service delivery to our teeming supporters and of course, Edo people.

“We urge our members and supporters to please remain calm as we embark on this self-cleansing exercise.’’

The publicity secretary said that a committee has been set up to investigate the allegations against Aziegbemi.

He said the committee was given one week to conclude its investigation.

Nehikhare said the state deputy chairman of the party, Mr Harrison Omagbon, would act as the chairman, pending the determination of the case against Aziegbemi.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

