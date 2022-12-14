PDP supporters defect to APC in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

Hundreds of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) supporters in Mashi Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State have defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC).



Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Campaign Council said this when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

Abdulkadir said that the defectors were received by the state’s APC Chairman, Alhaji Sani Daura during the campaign tour of the state governorship candidate Dr Dikko Radda in Mashi.



“Radda commenced his campaign tour from Ɓaure in Katsina North Senatorial District, President Muhammadu Buhari’s constituency, after flagging-off the campaign in Faskari, which is in Katsina South Senatorial District.



“So far, the APC governorship candidate has visited six out of the 12 LGAs in Katsina North Senatorial District. He has visited over 60 wards in the six areas.



“In Daura, he visited Buhari and told him that the visit was to see for himself the situation people were in with a view to getting first hand information on where his attention would be needed when he became governor.



“ Buhari commended him for his effort and expressed confidence that he would win the election,” he said.(NAN)