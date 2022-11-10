PDP support group seeks Ayu’s intervention in Zamfara chapter’s crisis

By Ishaq Zaki

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support group in Zamfara, has urged it’s National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, to intervene in correcting some anomalies in the party in the state.



The group’s chairman, Alhaji Musa Danguilbi, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Gusau.



Danguilbi said that the intervention being sought would surely restore unity and cohesion among the party loyalists in the state.



He attributed poor coordination and disunity among party members as the reason behind PDP”s challenges ahead of the 2023 elections.



” We should abstain from blame games following the PDP governorship primary election challenges in Zamfara.



” The development should be considered as self implicating because of the attitudes of some members and disunity among PDP supporters in the rural areas”, he said.



Dangulbi advised party stakeholders to continue with the reconciliation moves earlier started and consider it paramount for the party’s progress.



He said: ” We had informed the National Secretariat on the need for reconciliation within the party before the conduct of the state congresses.



” As party members, we are aware that some delegates from local government areas had not participated in the rescheduled primaries.”



Dangulbi further urged the party’s bigwigs, including governorship aspirants to work in the interest of it’s progress.



” As the party still mourns its late chairman, there is need for more cohesive moves and strategies to foster unity among loyalists,” he appealed.



NAN recalls that a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara state had on Tuesday nullified the PDP governorship primary election for 2023 elections. (NAN)

