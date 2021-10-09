PDP still waxing strong, will win 2023 general elections – Ortom

October 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Saturday in expressed confidence the PDP was waxing stronger and would win overwhelmingly at the 2023 general elections.

He told newsmen the PDP was better positioned now and was ready wrestle power from the ruling APC.

“PDP as a party made mistakes in the past and learnt a lot of lessons from its mistakes and it is fully prepared take over the leadership of the country from the APC.

“Nobody should deceive you PDP is polarised. We are working together as a party.

“We met and agreed the positions which are currently in the North should go the South, those in the South should go the North.

“This is the resolution of the Zoning Committee and it is graciously accepted at the national level.

“Nobody begrudged the decision. It is widely accepted all PDP members,’’ the governor said.

He added he was yet decide whether he would be contesting Senatorial election in 2023.

“I am still consulting with God because I do not take any decision without consulting my God.

“If He says yes, I will go ahead and contest if He says no, I will obey His decision,’’ Ortom said. (NAN)

