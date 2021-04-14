The Ebonyi Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it is still strong in spite of the defection of Gov. Dave Umahi to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Fred Udeogu, the state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki

.

He said although the governor and his aides had left the party, it still had large number of committed loyalists in the state.

“Our party is still very strong and viable, as the chairman, I maintain strong focus on putting together an effective structure.

“We are ready to win elections at all levels, we are ready to wrest power from the APC,” he said.

Udeogu said that the PDP would resist any form of intimidation and undemocratic tendencies ahead of 2023 poll.(NAN)

