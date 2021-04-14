PDP still strong in Ebonyi- Caretaker Committee

 The of Peoples Party (PDP), it is still strong in spite of the defection of Gov. Dave to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Fred Udeogu, the state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, said this when he spoke the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki

.

He said although the governor and his aides had left the party, it still had number of committed loyalists in the state.

“Our party is still very strong and viable, as the chairman, I maintain strong focus on putting together an effective structure.

“We are to win elections at all levels, we are to wrest power from the APC,” he said.

Udeogu said that the PDP would resist any of intimidation and undemocratic tendencies ahead of 2023 poll.(NAN)

