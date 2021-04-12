A chieftain of the PDP, Dr Nnamdi Onochie, has joined scores of Nigerians to mourn Mr Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin, who died on April 3, was the spokesman of the Yoruba Afenifere socio-cultural group.

Onochie in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, expressed sorrow on the passing of Odumakin, a renowned activist.

He described Odumakin as a doyen of the human rights community, saying that his death had dealt a huge blow to the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria.

“The sudden departure of Mr Yinka Odumakin is a huge shock. He was hitherto, vibrant and vocal as he can be in the quest for ethnic equality in Nigeria.

“He was ever candid, truthful and very dedicated to the cause of ordinary Nigerians.

“Every week, one is exposed to Yinka Odumakin’s honest views on several issues and situations in Nigeria.’’

According to Onochie, Odumakin consistently espoused the view that thorough restructuring is the only panacea to save Nigeria from disintegration.

“The other part of Yinka is his remarkable wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin.

“Both have had electric effects on Nigeria and its people.

Onochie pleaded with Nigerians to keep Odumakin’s vision for Nigeria alive and to ensure that they sustained the vision of the activist.

The PDP chieftain expressed his sympathy with Odumakin’s family and his widow, praying God to give them strength at this moment of sorrow.

Odumakin, a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was born on Dec. 10, 1966. (NAN)

