PDP stalwart lauds Ayu’s emergence as consensus national chairmanship candidate

Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, a PDP stalwart in State  has commended  choice of former President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu as consensus candidate for  national championship position, by  northern caucus of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayu emerged the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the main opposition party’ national elective convention scheduled for Oct. 31 in Abuja.

The former president emerged the consensus candidate after hours of continuous meetings by PDP stakeholders of Northern extraction in Abuja.

In reaction, Pearse told on Thursday in that Ayu’ experience him an ideal man for the PDP top position.

“It is always welcome news when we see that senior party in the PDP are spread around the country.

is an exercise in democratic exigency, and Ayu’ vast experience and amiable personality make him the ideal man for the job.

“Ayu will head a formidable PDP team which will rescue Nigeria,” Pearse said.

According him, it is proper  cede the national chairmanship the Central.

The national leadership of the PDP zoned its  national  chairmanship position the north. (NAN)

