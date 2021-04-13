PDP stalwart decries women underrepresentation at S/West congress

Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, a stalwart of the People’s Party (PDP) in Lagos, on decried underrepresentation of women in the constituted South-West zonal executive of the party.

Oyefusi, a PDP for Lagos East Senatorial District, in a statement, said that the outcome of the party’s just-concluded South-West delegates’ Congress did not mainstream gender.

Oyefusi condemned the for not giving adequate preference to women participation despite the passing of the 35 per cent affirmative women representation PDP national body.

According to her, women deserve more than mere women leader position, but equal access to political leadership positions like as supported affirmative action.

She added that PDP did not give women, especially Lagos women, equal access in the just-concluded congress.

The senatorial decried what she called the “unfair domination of the political space’’ in spite of women having the , experience and capacity.

“In 2014, we were about 49 per cent of the population and this is 2019. We should be about 50 per cent going by the ratio of increase.

“Despite our large , we are not yet visible in the political space. We have never had proportionate representation in politics.

“We have never had a female president or female governor, or the recommended 35 per cent representation. Even we have never had a woman as of any of the political parties across the states.

“Therefore, women need to be properly represented in all political positions for the sake of equality and justice. We have a lot to give Nigerians,” Oyefusi said.

She noted that it was saddening that the women were not well represented in the executives list, especially in Lagos.

According to her, the situation will deny women the to properly contribute their quota to nation-building.

Oyefusi explained that PDP had no justification to defend women, especially Lagos women, could not be fairly represented in its political leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Deputy Governor of , Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, emerged as PDP South-West , edging out Dr Eddy Olafeso, the immediate past Zonal with 13 votes.

Olafeso polled 330 votes while his opponent, Arapaja, polled 343 votes while 10 votes were voided at PDP South-West delegates congress held on Monday in Osogbo. (NAN)

